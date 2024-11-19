The main responsibility of the post-holder will be to do assessment for external bodies as well as delivering the technical content of standards, support the research and development programme with expert knowledge, and provide specialist advice within RSSB and for our members

Undertake assessment for external bodies.

Ensure compliance with scheme procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation and adherence with relevant procedures.

Lead technical development of standards to deliver improvements in, for example, safety, performance and cost effectiveness, by applying principles concerning existing and emerging technology pertaining to civils and structures.

Draft the proposed content of standards and related material so that they achieve the purpose and deliver the intended benefit.

Respond to consultation comments and seek agreement from those commenting. Help ensure that schedules are adhered to, risks identified and mitigated, and support progress reporting and decisions on policy.

Be a key contact for rolling stock engineering, research and other technical/specialist areas as required, delivering expertise in clear, concise verbal and written form suitable for the target audience.

Represent the interests of the GB rail industry as a delegated representative of the Professional Head of Infrastructure, including GB standards committees and system interface committees, European and international standards committees and their GB ‘mirror’ working groups, to ensure that the GB stakeholders’ collective position is represented and communicated. Present relevant material, including proposals, draft standards and related documentation. Note that this may require occasional UK and overseas travel.

Undertake technical reviews of standards documents and proposals for standards change relating to civil and structures topic and contribute to the assessment of predicted impacts of proposals and proposal review documents.

Develop, manage and maintain effective relationships across RSSB in relevant stakeholder, industry, government, regulatory and academic bodies at all levels, to enable the effective delivery of standards, technical assurance related matters and rolling stock engineering in general. Ensure that internal and external stakeholders are satisfied with the support for civil and structures topics.

Maintain awareness of potential technical developments and learning from experience and accident investigations across technical assurance and civil and structures topics and communicate within RSSB to enable strategic influence for the best interest of the GB network.

Identify commercial opportunities for RSSB.