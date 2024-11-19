Organisation: RSSB
Location: London
Deadline: 2 December 2024
Overview
The main responsibility of the post-holder will be to do assessment for external bodies as well as delivering the technical content of standards, support the research and development programme with expert knowledge, and provide specialist advice within RSSB and for our members
Responsibilities
Undertake assessment for external bodies.
Ensure compliance with scheme procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation and adherence with relevant procedures.
Lead technical development of standards to deliver improvements in, for example, safety, performance and cost effectiveness, by applying principles concerning existing and emerging technology pertaining to civils and structures.
Draft the proposed content of standards and related material so that they achieve the purpose and deliver the intended benefit.
Respond to consultation comments and seek agreement from those commenting. Help ensure that schedules are adhered to, risks identified and mitigated, and support progress reporting and decisions on policy.
Be a key contact for rolling stock engineering, research and other technical/specialist areas as required, delivering expertise in clear, concise verbal and written form suitable for the target audience.
Represent the interests of the GB rail industry as a delegated representative of the Professional Head of Infrastructure, including GB standards committees and system interface committees, European and international standards committees and their GB ‘mirror’ working groups, to ensure that the GB stakeholders’ collective position is represented and communicated. Present relevant material, including proposals, draft standards and related documentation. Note that this may require occasional UK and overseas travel.
Undertake technical reviews of standards documents and proposals for standards change relating to civil and structures topic and contribute to the assessment of predicted impacts of proposals and proposal review documents.
Develop, manage and maintain effective relationships across RSSB in relevant stakeholder, industry, government, regulatory and academic bodies at all levels, to enable the effective delivery of standards, technical assurance related matters and rolling stock engineering in general. Ensure that internal and external stakeholders are satisfied with the support for civil and structures topics.
Maintain awareness of potential technical developments and learning from experience and accident investigations across technical assurance and civil and structures topics and communicate within RSSB to enable strategic influence for the best interest of the GB network.
Identify commercial opportunities for RSSB.
Proactively support RSSB’s safety analysis, research and development projects through the application of civils/ structures expertise.
Qualifications
Essential:
- Educated to degree level or equivalent experience.
Qualified to (or working towards) Chartered Engineer status or equivalent.
Broad understanding of civils and structures and maintenance.
Relevant experience in the rail sector.
IT literate including with Microsoft Office applications.
Ability to work collaboratively, network and influence at all levels, building wide and effective networks of contacts inside and outside the organisation.
Develop job knowledge and expertise through continual professional development.
Innovative with the ability to identify and develop solutions to industry challenges and to solve problems.
Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.
Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.
Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.
Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.
Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.
Incorporate an inclusive leadership style, developing and retaining talent and constructively challenging habits and assumptions whilst remaining inclusive and ensuring everyone is heard.
Act and make decisions based on a good understanding of the current and future needs of the organisation to perform to a high standard and focus on delivering outcomes.
- Positively communicates and delivers with impact and influence.
Desirable:
- A member of a recognised professional institution (e.g. ICE, IStrucE).
- Detailed knowledge of design or maintenance practices across mainline passenger, freight and metro applications.
- Understanding of the interfaces between civils and structures and rolling stock.
- Good working knowledge of the principles of safety management.
- Understanding of the role and purpose of different types of standards, for example Railway Group Standards (RGSs), Rail Industry Standards, National Technical Specification Notices (NTSNs), Technical Specification for Interoperability (TSIs), CEN/CENELEC standards (ENs), ISO and IEC standards.