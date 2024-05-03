Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 19 May 2024

Overview

The Professional Head of Train Operations Safety is a new role within the Systems Safety and Health Directorate. The Professional Head defines and leads our work on the management of train accident risk. They provide leadership on the safety of train operations to the industry and lead collaboration across the industry to deliver the goals of the Rail Health and Safety Strategy. A member of the System Safety and Health Directorate leadership team, they will define and deliver critical programmes of work drawing on the capabilities across RSSB.

The role will involve:

Providing professional leadership in all aspects of train operations safety

Leading the strategy, planning and work of the industry Train Accident Risk Group (TARG) and its sub-groups. This will include leading technical project work, and supporting the research programme and the development of standards.

Leading transformation for members and clients to embed new approaches and digital solutions.

Developing the commercial offering in train operations, securing and delivering commercial work which supplements our core membership activity.

Responsibilities

Spearhead industry thinking on Train Operations Safety, setting industry strategy and providing advice as a trusted subject matter expert in the UK and internationally.

Direct the development and delivery of relevant risk intelligence insights identifying and making the case for strategic work to address industry risk.

Develop and maintain effective relationships with TARG and sub-group Chairs and industry partners building consensus and collaboration to deliver the Rail Health and Safety Strategy.

Set the vision and objectives for the Train Accident Risk group and its sub-groups, ensuring there is a clear agreed roadmap of work aligned to the Rail Health and Safety Strategy.

Secure funding and resources from RSSB and external funding sources to enable the delivery of collaborative and commercial work.

Supervise the development and delivery of projects and digital transformation programmes working with direct reports, RSSB and member colleagues to deliver tangible and sustained change.

Promote the RHSS across the industry as the champion and recognised industry lead on Train Operations Safety.

Define and develop new products and services (offerings) aligned to members’ and market needs.

Lead the development of compelling technical proposals with business development colleagues, to secure and deliver commercial work in train operations.

Ensure all work meets assurance standards and the intended benefits of projects and programmes are delivered.

Maintain beneficial contact with risk and safety professionals in other industries and countries to ensure that RSSB adopts and shares best practice.

Qualifications

Essential:

Expertise in Train Operations Safety applying specialist knowledge as required.

A degree qualification or equivalent vocational qualification/technical training in a relevant area.

Membership of a relevant professional body working towards Chartership.

Experience defining and leading material change (such as digital transformation, organisational, process or systems change) with demonstrable benefits.

Experience in prioritising and delivering significant projects and activities to cost, quality and timescale.

Experience of developing capabilities and leading teams of multidisciplinary technical experts, establishing clear objectives and monitoring outcomes.

Experience of analysing and succinctly presenting complex ideas, strategies and options to senior stakeholders including negotiation and agreement on key issues.

Commitment to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Incorporate an inclusive leadership style, developing and retaining talent and constructively challenging habits and assumptions whilst remaining inclusive and ensuring everyone is heard.

Act and make decisions based on a good understanding of the current and future needs of the organisation to perform to a high standard and focus on delivering outcomes.

Positively communicates and delivers with impact and influence.

Desirable:

Chartered Membership of a relevant professional body.

Experience of risk management, risk analysis and risk assessment.

Knowledge of safety management and UK safety requirements.