Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Overview

The Quality Assurance Assistant will review audit reports, assessment outcomes, protocols, functional compliance to auditing standards, health and safety systems and data. Providing positive feedback, advice, guidance, coaching and mentoring to colleagues and peers on the processes.

Responsibilities

Endorse and be responsible for the Senior, Lead or Auditor certification outcome following the quality assurance checks of audit reports submitted for review.

Manage the day-to-day Quality Assurance activities of the RISQS scheme.

Ensure Quality Assurance is undertaken in the required timeframes.

Provide feedback on standard audit findings and give guidance on audit report quality to the auditor team.

Ensure sub-contractors audit reports are to the agreed standards.

Ensure a fair and unbiased review and approval of RISQS audit reports.

Notify the Quality Assurance Manager where a fair and unbiased review cannot be achieved in order for tasks to be reassigned.

Work to procedure RISQS-PR-005 and other scheme documents on Quality Assurance.

Collate data from previous months audit findings.

Assist the team in responding to auditors’ questions and queries during audits.

Assist in training and mentoring of auditors so they reach the required standards.

Assist in the delivery of the licencing programme in line with RISQS-PR-002 RISQS Audit Licencing Procedure.

Deputise for the Quality Assurance Manager, supported by the Scheme and Operations Manager(s).

Qualifications

Essential:

Relevant industry and/or sector experience.

Experience in auditing against ISO 17021 or 17065 based schemes or equivalent.

Knowledge of the UK Rail System.

NEBOSH General Certificate (or equivalent).

Knowledge of Health & Safety regulations and legal requirements.

Knowledge of the management of health and safety of the audit team against RSSB and Industry Policies, Procedures and Regulations.

Health and safety systems certification OHSMS 45001, ISO14001, ISO9001, SA8000 or equivalent CDM 2015.

Attention to detail with accuracy.

Proficient in using MS Office Suite Excel, Word and Visio.

Willing to travel – National coverage.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Build effective professional relationships with stakeholders, understanding their unique goals and motivations, gaining credibility and effectively influencing to achieve desired outcomes.

Desirable:

Certification in auditing against ISO 17021 or 17065.

Health & Safety Management qualification to National Level 4 or above or equivalent.

IRCA Accredited Lead Auditor ISO 9001, 18001, 45001 or equivalent.

We are committed to investing in our staff and offer formal and informal learning opportunities for development.

We value diversity and equal opportunities in employment and are committed to creating a workplace which is inclusive to everyone. As a member of the Disability Confident Scheme, we encourage candidates with disabilities who meet the minimum criteria, to apply for our jobs. If you have applied under the Disability Confident Scheme, please let us know in advance by emailing vacancies@RSSB.CO.UK Find out more about Diversity and Inclusion at RSSB: Rail Safety and Standards Board Careers - VERCIDA

If you require any reasonable adjustments with respect to our selection process including information in an alternative format, please contact us at vacancies@rssb.co.uk

We understand the importance of work-life balance and we offer our staff the flexibility to work within our core hours and the option to vary their location between both the office and home. If you are looking for further flexibility, speak to us at interview stage so that we can consider your request.

We value our staff and we offer a competitive benefits package to ensure our staff can achieve their best throughout their journey with us. This includes 30 days annual leave (plus bank holidays); a holiday buy and sell scheme; private medical and dental cover; a season ticket loan and travel subsidy; access to a cycle to work scheme; volunteer leave; a performance related bonus and pension.