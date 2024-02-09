Organisation: MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)

Location: Long Island

Request For Expression Interest for Lease of Passenger Car Coach:

Prior to issuing a formal solicitation the MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is contemplating supplementing a portion of its current fleet of diesel Locomotive Hauled Passenger Coaches through a lease agreement. The LIRR is interested in obtaining up to 26 highly reliable Coaches that are in good working condition and have interoperability with LIRR’s Diesel locomotives. To receive a full “Request for Expression of Interest” package, please contact LIRR Procurement & Logistics Attn: Alex Kim, e-mail: mkim@lirr.org.