Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 7 November 2024

1. Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”) wishes to obtain information regarding Diesel Particulate Filters (”DPF”)

2. The RFI documents and any additional information can be obtained, free of charge, at Israel Railways website: https://tender.rail.co.il/

3. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed, in writing only, to Mrs. Hilit Bar Sorya, International Procurement Coordinator, by e-mail: hilitb@rail.co.il. Respondents shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of Requests for Clarifications.

4. All responses must be submitted no later than November 7th , 2024 as specified in the RFI documents.