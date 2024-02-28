Organisation: NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 25 March 2024 : NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.: Israel: 25 March 2024

NTA Building the Light Rail in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Process number 037/2024

Request for Information about technological innovative solutions in the field of cognitive accessibility and orientation enhancement for all populations

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (hereinafter: ”NTA”) invites you to provide it with relevant information concerning technological and design innovative solutions that could be integrated into NTA’s Mass Transit System, to improve passenger experience, orientation, wayfinding, usability, comfort and safety, for people with invisible and cognitive disabilities, as specified in the Request for Information (hereinafter: the ”RFI”).

2. Anyone considering themselves suitable for providing information as aforesaid is invited to respond to this RFI according to the instructions set forth in the RFI documents, which may be downloaded from NTA’s website at: www.nta.co.il.

3. The respondents may request from NTA clarifications regarding the Request by March 1st, 2024, at 13:00. Clarifications as aforesaid shall be provided in writing, by email to tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

4. The response to the Request shall be submitted by March 25th, 2024 at 13:00. The response shall be submitted in a WORD file by electronic mail to tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

5. It is clarified that this process is neither a tender nor a request for proposals or an offer and it does not constitute a representation, warranty, promise or undertaking on behalf of NTA or on behalf of the state of Israel towards its respondents.

6. It is clarified that in the event of any contradiction between the provisions of this Notice and the Request documents, the provisions of the Request documents shall prevail over anything stated in this Notice.

7. The defined terms in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Request.

