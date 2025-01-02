Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 19 February 2025



Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”), in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tender Laws and its implementing regulations and the International Agreement on Government Procurement, wishes to request information for Rescue Trains (“RFI”).

1. RFI Documents are available for review and download at ISR’s website at the following address: https://tender.rail.co.il/?page=generalauctions.

2. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed in writing only to Mr. Dean S. Lipkin, International Procurement Coordinator, no later than January 22, 2025, by e-mail: deanl@rail.co.il. Respondents shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of Requests for Clarification.

3. All Responses must be submitted no later than February 19, 2025 by e-mail: deanl@rail.co.il, To the attention of Mr. Dean S. Lipkin. ISR shall be entitled to postpone the deadline at its sole discretion.

4. RFI Documents and notices regarding ISR RFI are also published on the internet at www.rail.co.il. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the RFI published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the RFI Documents, the RFI Documents shall prevail.

5. Respondents are advised to check for updates during the RFI process and before submitting responses.