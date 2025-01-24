Organisation: RSSB

Overview

Role summary

As a Senior Standards Systems and Process Manager (known internally as Senior Standards Manager) you will manage end-to-end processes on the lifecycle of railway standards effectively and efficiently, acting as the single point of contact for internal and external stakeholders. In addition, you will lead the use of RSSB’s content management tool (Component Content Management System - CCMS).

Team summary

One of RSSB’s functions is to develop railway standards on behalf of the railway industry in Great Britain. Standards are an agreed way of doing something. They support the railway to function as a whole system, help manage risks, open markets, and reduce costs as the industry does not have to keep reinventing the wheel.

The Standards Management, Policy and Strategy team leads three workstreams to support the development of

railway standards.

1. The ‘standards management’ workstream looks after and implements the governance arrangements

for developing standards and monitors compliance. It also develops, manages and seeks continuous

improvement of internal policies, processes and procedures.

2. The ‘standards delivery’ workstream leads on economic assessments and supports the development of

business cases to change standards. It also provides technical expertise on regulatory policy to projects

and cross-industry committees.

3. The ‘policy and strategy’ workstream sets the strategic direction for the future development of

standards. Its expertise in regulatory policy helps influence changes to legislation related to standards.

It works closely with industry bodies like the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Office of Rail and

Road (ORR).

In this role, you will be part of the standards management workstream.

Responsibilities

Accountable for the effective end-to-end management of processes that support standards governance. Monitor their performance, analyse trends, generate reports and identify areas for improvement.

Deliver excellent support and customer service to internal and external stakeholders, understanding their needs, gaining their trust and representing RSSB as the subject matter expert on managing processes that support standards governance.

Lead the analysis and documentation of ‘as-is’ processes and the definition and deployment of the ‘to-be’ processes and solutions with the use of modelling. Develop internal policies, and processes and procedures with automated workflows so they are effective, easy to follow and well understood by others; and keep them up to date.

Provide effective management of RSSB’s content management tool (Component Content Management System - CCMS). Develop and provide training and support to others. Lead on best practices to promote consistent and effective use of the tool. Support and facilitate the transition to a digital transformation of standards and the development of a standards’ customer hub.

Support the design and implementation of solutions to improve process efficiency and effectiveness with automatic workflows. Manage, lead and oversee user acceptance testing of updated or new tools, processes or procedures.

Support the development and delivery of training materials to support the adoption of new tools or improved processes.

Stay up to date on best practices and emerging technologies for process improvement.

Support the delivery of RSSB’s commercial work programme.

Qualifications

Essential:

Experience in operations management or equivalent.

Experience working in, and administration of, structure authoring component content management systems (CCMS) or proprietary requirements management databases.

Experience working with stakeholders, understanding their needs and delivering excellent end-to-end customer service. Experience managing supplier relationships.

Analytical skills with the ability to assimilate complex, large and varied datasets to identify trends and provide insights that inform and drive decision-making.

Familiarity with or understanding of with app development approaches such as user experience (UX) considerations and user acceptance testing.

Sound organisational and prioritisation skills, manages time effectively and meets deadlines.

An advanced level of proficiency with the Microsoft Office 365 suite.

Ability to influence others at all levels across the organisation

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.