Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 1 October 2024



Overview

Do you have a health-related degree? Are you excited about making a difference in the rail industry by creating healthier workplaces? Do you possess strong research skills and are passionate about translating evidence into real life application? Do you have a special interest in mental health? Then we would love to hear from you!

RSSB is a membership organisation focused on using research, standards and analysis to help deliver a better, safer railway. We bring together industry members through our groups and projects to transform workforce health and wellbeing.

As the Health and Wellbeing Strategy Manager, you will work with a dynamic and diverse team of health and wellbeing specialists, as well as human factors specialists, who are passionate about supporting the creation of great workplaces.

You will be working with us to deliver the industry’s Health and Safety Strategy, engaging with rail industry companies to embed great practice. You’ll be directly involved with exciting health data, mental health and employee wellbeing projects, using your background in health and wellbeing to support the development of technical solutions through collaboration with industry stakeholders.

You will have the opportunity to enhance your health and wellbeing skills, and will be supported by specialists in the field to further develop research, communication and stakeholder engagement skills. Current projects to get excited about include:

The Railway Mental Health Charter, a framework to help promote, manage, and support workforce mental wellbeing.

The first industry musculoskeletal survey, which explores the risk and extent of musculoskeletal disorders in rail.

The development of a cross-industry health data dashboard.

Health and wellbeing training.

Research into leadership.

The re-run of our industry mental health survey.

Research into conditions for effective, safe and sustainable peer support in rail.

Responsibilities

Delivery

Support the Professional Head/Principal in the delivery of the strategy, through the co-ordination and facilitation of stakeholder groups.

Facilitate the delivery of key activities and technical content in line with the strategy.

Assimilate and evaluate relevant information from a range of sources in order to translate it into robust and defensible intelligence.

Support rail companies to access and embed quality, rail-specific resources, to support the management of risks to employee health.

Co-develop, deliver and evaluate health and wellbeing training for rail companies.

Engagement and Stakeholder Management

Work with the marketing, engagement and RHSS editor to disseminate and embed outputs.

Establish effective working relations with group chairs and be the first point of contact for the risk themes and groups.

Manage all aspects of the Risk Group meeting process including the onboarding of new members, supporting the Professional Head/Principal and Risk Group Chairs to review and maintain group membership.

Qualifications

Essential:

A degree qualification (or equivalent vocational qualification) in a relevant area of health and wellbeing (e.g. psychology, public health, nutrition, nursing etc.)

Experience of working in a research or health and wellbeing related role

Experience of planning and delivering projects

Organisational skills (i.e. administering projects and/or groups, minute taking, etc)

Experience of using a range of Microsoft office applications, including Word, Power point, Excel

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.

Desirable:

A degree qualification in a mental health related field

Knowledge of health and wellbeing management in an organisational context

Experience of writing reports, guidance documents and developing tools to inform relevant audiences

Experience of working in the rail industry