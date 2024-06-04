Organisation: NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 25 July 2024

NTA – Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (“NTA”), is a government-owned company responsible for the development and construction of mass transit systems in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, consisting inter alia three (3) LRT lines and (3) Metro Lines.

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the ITB.

1. NTA, in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tenders Law, 5752-1992, the Mandatory Tenders Regulations, 5753-1993 and further implementing regulations promulgated thereunder, hereby invites entities outside Israel, to participate in the Tender Process.

2. NTA is looking forward to receiving a Bid for professional, strategic, general and comprehensive Design Consultancy Services, in various disciplines, as detailed in Scope of Services, with regard to projects promoted by NTA.

3. Threshold Requirements – The Bidders shall be required to demonstrate compliance with the Threshold Requirements and other requirements, all as detailed in the ITB.

4. The ITB and any updates thereto shall be available for online review and download from NTA’s website at www.nta.co.il/en/ under the “Tenders” tab, for no charge.

5. Any questions or requests for clarifications shall be addressed in writing only to the Tender Mailbox: Tender2@nta.co.il by no later than 1.7.2024.

6. Bid Submission Date – the date for the submission of the Bids is 25.7.2024, by no later than 14:00 (Israel standard time). The Bids shall be deposited in the designated Tender box located at NTA’s offices, Harokmim 26 Holon, Building A, 9th Floor. All Bidders shall be responsible for receiving confirmation of their Bid submission.

7. This notice contains general and preliminary information only. Bidders are required to comply with all the provisions of the Tender Documents, in their entirety.

Sincerely,

NTA – Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd, Israel