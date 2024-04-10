Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 27 June 2024

Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”), in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tender Laws and its implementing regulations and the International Agreement on Government Procurement, wishes to obtain bids for Tender no. 42215- For the Manufacture and Supply of Railway Cranes for Israel Railways (“ISR”) Ltd.

1. Tender Documents are available for review and download at ISR’s website at the following address: https://www.rail.co.il/?page=generalAuctions&auctionId=08ed1ada-9eb5-42f4-475a-08dc546aa172

2. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed in writing only to Mr. Dean S. Lipkin, International Procurement Coordinator, no later than May 16, 2024, by e-mail: deanl@rail.co.il. Bidders shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of Requests for Clarification.

3. All proposals must be submitted Between June 25, 2024 to June 27, 2024 (between 8:30 to 13:00, Israel time) in one main envelope into Tender Box No. 8 at the following address: Israel Railways Ltd., Procurement & Contracting Division, Yoseftal 1, Lod, 7136801, Israel. ISR shall be entitled to postpone the deadline at its sole discretion.

4. Tender Documents and notices regarding ISR tenders are also published on the internet at www.rail.co.il. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the Tender published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the Tender Documents, the Tender Documents shall prevail.

5. Bidders are advised to check for updates during the Tender process and before submitting proposals.