Organisation: Wilsons Auctions

Location: United Kingdom

Deadline: 14 August 2024

Wilsons Auctions is thrilled to announce an exclusive auction featuring a remarkable selection of Locomotive and Railway assets, on behalf of Transport for London (TFL).

With assets allocated for sale on Wednesday 14th August, the first auction will begin at 1.30pm at our Newcastle branch. Bidders can find an impressive lineup of 14 Schoma Locomotives. This diverse selection includes both robust diesel engines and innovative locomotives that have been converted to operate on batteries, hopper wagons, cranes and even a classic 1986 Rail wagon.

Full catalogue and auction details available at www.wilsonsauctions.com

For any enquiries, please contact Nigel Binks on +44 (0) 7850 700167 or nigelbinks@wilsonsauctions.com.