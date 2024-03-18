Show Fullscreen

UK: The Department for Transport has appointed Alex Hynes as Director General Rail Services. He is due to join on a two-year secondment from his current position as Managing Director of Scotland’s Railway on April 15.

Interim Director General Anit Chandarana will return to Network Rail as planned following the conclusion of his secondment.

In his current role, Hynes is joint Managing Director for both Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail. Announcing the appointment on March 18, DfT said Hynes had successfully led the Scotland’s Railway team as more responsibility for rail in Scotland has been devolved, and he has worked effectively with Transport Scotland and ScotRail to grow collaboration.

DfT Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly said ‘bringing a wealth of experience to this role, Alex is uniquely equipped to lead our plan to help deliver better outcomes for passengers in the years ahead, working in close partnership with industry’.

Meanwhile, DfT is continuing to adapt its structures to support the rail reform process.

A Rail Infrastructure & Services Group will bring together most of the existing Passenger Services directorate and Rail Infrastructure Group, reflecting plans to bring oversight of track and train together under Great British Railways.

A Major Rail Projects Group will bring together the existing High Speed Rail Group and Northern Powerhouse Rail, while rail strategy, policy and reform will join with wider public transport work including buses and devolution in a Public Transport & Local Group. Roads, motoring and road freight, as well as road transport decarbonisation and active travel, will be brought together in a Road Transport Group.