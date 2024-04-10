Show Fullscreen

UK: Separate Managing Directors have been appointed for infrastructure manager Network Rail in Scotland and for passenger train operator ScotRail, though the organisations have stressed their commitment to the current alliance model of close co-operation.

Both Managing Director roles are currently held jointly by Alex Hynes, who has been seconded to the role of Director General, Rail Services at the UK Department for Transport for two years from April 15.

On April 10 Network Rail announced that Liam Sumpter, who is currently Route Director for Scotland, would become Managing Director for the same two-year period.

In parallel, Scottish government-owned Scottish Rail Holdings announced the appointment of ScotRail’s current Chief Operating Officer Joanne Maguire as Interim Managing Director.

Network Rail told Rail Business UK that Hynes had held a unique position with roles at both organisations, and the appointment of separate people reflects the enhancement of the two Managing Director roles and the evolution of the alliance since it was established.

Sumpter said ‘over the coming months our focus will be on enhancing our ways of working together in order that we can strengthen and update our Alliance Agreement, build on our previous successes, such as the joint Integrated Control in Glasgow, which is one of the first of its kind in the UK railway, and effectively deliver our objectives for the next five-year funding period.’

Maguire said ’everyone at ScotRail continues to work hard to increase passenger numbers, grow revenue, and deliver value for money for the taxpayer’.

Network Rail CEO Andrew Haines said ‘Scotland’s Railway is already showing the rest of the UK the benefits of integrating track and train and I look forward to working with ScotRail, Scottish Rail Holdings and Transport Scotland, on behalf of the Scottish government, to strengthen our alliance and deliver an even better service for the people of Scotland.’