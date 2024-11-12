Show Fullscreen

UK: Avanti West Coast officially launched the Class 807 electric only-version of its Hitachi-built Evero trainsets into service on November 11. This enables the operator to offer an additional weekday return service between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston.

The Class 807’s formal launch follows a soft launch between London and Birmingham on October 26.

AWC Managing Director Andy Mellors said the introduction of the Evero fleet would be a game changer for the operator.

From the December timetable change AWC will supplement the current hourly Liverpool – London service with an extra two trains each way every weekday and a third service on Saturdays.

In the short term, AWC will not be delivering the long-standing plan for a half-hourly service on the route, but further services are to be introduced over the next year.

One constraint relates to the power supply. Network Rail has identified two locations where additional electric services cannot currently be accommodated, and discussions over a resolution are ongoing.

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson said ‘we believe we have the demand to justify it and we know that a half-hourly frequency can be massive for economic growth’.

Avanti’s aspiration for some services to call at Liverpool South Parkway will require diagram changes as the shorter platforms there mean only the shorter Evero trains can call. The stops will be added once some diagrams can be swapped between Evero and Pendolino units.

In December 2019 AWC announced an order for Hitachi Rail’s Newton Aycliffe factory to supply 10 seven-car Class 807 electric trainsets for services from London to Liverpool and Blackpool, plus 13 five-car Class 805 electro-diesel trainsets for the London to North Wales route.

The £350m order was financed by Rock Rail and Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The electro-diesel sets which began entering service in June will replace Bombardier Transportation Voyager diesel trainsets by the December timetable change, removing the need to use diesel power under 25 kV 50 Hz electrification.

AWC said the 200 km/h non-tilting Evero trainsets are trains are quieter and roomier than the Voyagers, with wireless charging for electrical devices, improved wi-fi, more seats, greater legroom, larger luggage racks and more real-time customer information screens which are easier to read.

The wheelchair spaces have contrasting carpet and a large accessibility symbol to discourage people from placing luggage there. There are Braille and large print labels on seats, and improvements to the accessible toilets.

The trainsets are serviced at Alstom’s Midlands Traincare Facility in Oxley.

The Evero trains are being confined to specific routes and services, which has simplified driver training. Around 230 drivers at selected depots and links need to be passed out on the type, and more than 200 have already completed their training. A conversion programme takes two weeks.

‘The feedback from our people and customers about our new fleet has so far been fantastic and it’s created a real buzz about our services’, said Mellors. ‘I am confident these new trains will provide a significant step change in comfort and a much greener way to travel. The challenge we have is to now build on this excitement, which coupled with our recent upturn in performance and plans to run more services, will improve connectivity to the regions we serve and encourage more people to opt for rail.’