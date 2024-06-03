Show Fullscreen

UK: Avanti West Coast announced Evero as the brand name for the 200 km/h inter-city trainsets being supplied by Hitachi Rail when its first Class 805 electro-diesel sets entered service with the June 2 timetable change.

AWC has ordered 13 five-car Class 805 electro-diesel trainsets for its London to North Wales route, of which 10 have now been accepted, and 10 seven-car Class 807 electric sets which are on test ahead of introduction later this year on services between London, the West Midlands and Liverpool.

The £350m order financed by Rock Rail and Aberdeen Standard Investments was announced in December 2019. The trainsets are being produced at Hitachi’s Newton Aycliffe plant and will be maintained at Alstom’s Oxley depot in the West Midlands.

The bi-mode units have 299 seats, 16% more than the Bombardier Transportation Voyager diesel trainsets they will replace.

According to AWC they will provide a ‘substantial’ cut in carbon emissions by removing the use of diesel power on 25 kV 50 Hz electrified routes, with improved comfort, quieter operation, more reliable wi-fi, wireless charging for electrical devices and a real-time passenger information system.

AWC explained the Evero brand by saying ‘it was important to us that the name should stand for something bigger. A title that gives the world a glimpse of what we aim to achieve, which goes beyond getting people from A to B. The EV in Evero nods to the fact these trains are more environmentally friendly.’