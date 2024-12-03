Show Fullscreen

UK: Construction materials supplier Breedon Group has ordered 54 JPA powder cement tank wagons which will be built by German company Feldbinder and equipped with leasing company VTG’s iWagon technology to provide tracking and data-driven insights into safety and performance.

They are to be delivered in January 2026. VTG said it is the largest order so far for new-build wagons with the iWagon technology, which includes digital real-time maintenance, temperature monitoring and harmonics frequency monitoring, as well as axle lock detection and wheel flat prevention.

‘By delivering real-time data on wagon performance, we’re enabling Breedon to optimise their logistics, reduce downtime and minimise environmental impact’, said VTG Rail UK Interim Managing Director Marc Hurn on December 3. ’This investment underscores Breedon’s commitment to future-proofing its operations.’

Dan Cheetham, Logistics Manager at Breedon, said ’the adoption of iWagon is exactly the type of initiative we are keen to implement, in partnership with our suppliers, in order to improve the safety, reliability and drive efficiencies within our supply chain’.