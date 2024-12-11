Show Fullscreen

UK: VTG Rail UK has secured a 10-year wagon leasing agreement with new customer Alvance British Aluminium, which will take on 20 JPA powder tank wagons retrofitted with VTG’s iWagon technology.

The wagons are expected to be used by Alvance from June 2025, carrying alumina powder from the port of Blyth to Fort William.

The 10-year lease agreement includes a full-service maintenance contract.

iWagon provides real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, with axle lock detection and wheel flat prevention.

‘The retrofitting of these JPA wagons with iWagon technology is a testament to our dedication to enhancing efficiency and service delivery in rail transport for the benefit of our customers’, said VTG Rail UK Sales Manager Archie Lucas on December 10.