Show Fullscreen

UK: National, regional and local business and transport leaders have written to the Secretary of State for Transport and the Chancellor calling for funding to be agreed for the £466m Ely Area Capacity Enhancements programme.

This would address sections of single track, restricted speeds, level crossings and signalling limitations that the signatories say are an impediment to UK growth and are forcing freight onto the roads .

The letter delivered on July 14 follows a rail summit hosted by Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson a week before.

An investment prospectus argues that improving capacity it would allow 2 900 extra freight services a year to run to and from the UK’s busiest container port at Felixstowe, would get freight off the roads and would also increase the benefits of other rail projects.

‘The cost-benefit ratio of fixing the Ely pinch-point is an incredible return of £4·89 back for every £1 spent’, said Johnson. ‘Dividends will include more freight and passenger services and better connections, at least 100 000 fewer lorries on the road each year, a massive drop in carbon emissions, improved air quality and less need to spend government money on roads, as rail freight options for imports and exports become more viable.’

Railway Industry Association Midlands & Eastern region Chair Sekoura Benissad said ‘the upgrade of Ely Junction is a relatively low-cost scheme in terms of transport infrastructure projects but would reap huge benefits. There are many benefits as the scheme would support wide economic growth in the east of England, Midlands Engine, Northern Powerhouse and up into Scotland.’