Show Fullscreen

UK: Chiltern Railways has discontinued its call for proposals for the supply of a fleet of battery-electric multiple-units.

In September 2022 the operator invited proposals for the supply of between 30 and 70 new, existing or converted BEMUs. However, the procurement process was not progressing, and on August 13 Chiltern confirmed that it had been stopped.

Rail Business UK understands the decision was taken because of changes to Department for Transport processes for making the case for ordering new trains and because the technical requirements have changed. The operator now has a better understanding of the difficulties of accessing the national electrical supply grid along the Chiltern route.

Another call for proposals is to be issued in a revised format in line with DfT’s updated governance requirements.

In a recent interview, Chiltern Railways Managing Director Richard Allan told Rail Business UK that the operator, Network Rail, DfT and the Great British Railways Transition Team have agreed that discontinuous electrification would be the best approach for the Chiltern Main Line, but there are doubts about whether existing power supply infrastructure could cope with the routine charging of trains. The use of London Underground’s fourth rail electrification on the shared section of the route is not regarded as practical.