UK: Trials with an inter-city electro-diesel trainset retrofitted with a traction battery in place of one of its engines achieved fuel cost savings of 35% to 50%, surpassing predictions of up to 30%, while meeting performance requirements and supporting zero-emission operation around stations.

The non-passenger carrying trials were undertaken during August and September by train manufacturer Hitachi Rail, operator TransPennine Express and leasing company Angel Trains on routes including York to Manchester Airport and Leeds to Liverpool.

The Class 802 had one of its three engine rafts replaced with a six-tonne 700 kW lithium-ion power module 6 m long and 2·2 m wide. This matches the size and weight of a diesel engine.

The battery provided top-up power for peak demand and gave a regenerative braking capability when the trainset was operating in diesel mode. The tests looked at its ability to improve performance on hills, as well as fuel and emission savings, charging via regenerative braking and zero-emission operation 1·6 km either side of stations.

A range of fuel savings were obtained depending on settings, battery usage and driving style, and the train was able to operate in battery mode for 70 km.

The project drew on Hitachi Rail’s experience with battery trains in Japan and Italy. It is working with battery and powerpack specialist Turntide Technologies in Sunderland, and aims to use the technology in other trains and large vehicles globally, creating export opportunities for the UK supply chain.

Hitachi Rail said it is now ready to deliver an inter-city battery-electric train which real-world data suggests would have a range of 100 to 150 km. This would enable through running onto non-electrified routes and significantly reduce the cost of electrification projects by eliminating the need to install 25 kV 50 Hz overhead equipment in tunnels or at stations.

Discussions are underway with the government and the rail industry to determine the next steps. ‘We are ready to deliver both new or retrofitted battery inter-city fleets’, said Jim Brewin, Chief Director of UK & Ireland at Hitachi Rail, on November 8. ‘Not only will this provide cheaper, greener and [more] reliable railway journeys, but it will also create a new advanced manufacturing opportunity to support the northeast’s industrial strategy.’

Hitachi is also is collaborating with Innovate UK and the University of Birmingham to develop next-generation battery technology.

Commenting on the trial, Rail Minister Lord Hendy said ’this technology will play a vital role as we deliver our ambitious plans to transform and decarbonise the railways, and it could open the door to a more affordable expansion of the network for communities across the country’.