UK: Chiltern Railways has invited proposals from established rolling stock owners for the lease and maintenance of between 25 and 70 existing vehicles to operate inter-city and regional services on the Chiltern Main Line between London Marylebone and Birmingham.

The operator is seeking either ‘self-powered’ multiple units or locomotive-hauled coaches, which can operate at 160 km/h in fixed formations of five or six passenger vehicles.

Rail Business UK notes that in December TransPennine Express stopped using 13 five-car sets of CAF MkVa coaches owned by Beacon Rail, while Transport for Wales has ceased using Angel Trains Class 175 DMUs.

Chiltern’s requirements include power-operated centrally locked doors, compliance with accessibility legislation, a ‘high level’ of comfort including full HVAC, onboard CCTV and real-time passenger information. The vehicles must be compatible with the existing infrastructure on the Chiltern Main Line, and driving vehicles must have TPWS Mk4.

The trains must also offer a reduction in ambient noise compared to Chiltern’s existing MkIII coaches hauled by a Class 68 diesel locomotive.

Any diesel-powered trains should be compatible with use of alternative fuels, such as HVO, from the service introduction date.

Requests to participate are required by February 2. Driver training is planned for 2024, and entry to passenger service for early 2025.

The stock would be leased for between three and 12 years.