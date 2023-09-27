Show Fullscreen

UK: Colas Rail is trialling the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil as a more sustainable alternative to diesel for fuelling a Class 56 freight locomotive, four tampers and a Kirow crane.

HVO is produced from cooking oils and animal fats, which Colas Rail says can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. The company estimates that its HVO trials will save around 123 tonnes of carbon by the end of 2023 compared to using traditional diesel.

‘After researching alternative fuels, including the emerging markets of hydrogen and ammonia, it has become clear that HVO fuel is the most effective current solution to reduce our Freight & Plant carbon footprint’, said Carbon Manager Daniel Ditri on September 18.

‘Whilst it isn’t the perfect net zero solution, the investment and technological constraints mean preferred greener solutions such as electrified or hydrogen freight are still a good few years away.’

Freight Director Simon Ball said ’we are lobbying the government via Rail Partners to reduce the cost differential between HVO and conventional diesel fuel to encourage wider use, whilst also developing funding proposals with Network Rail to support with the increased costs’.

Colas Rail has also worked with FuelActive to reduce fuel consumption and particulate emissions from a rail grinder. FuelActive’s patented technology draws fuel from the top rather the bottom of a tank, reducing the risk of contaminated fuel getting into the fuel supply system, ensuring a clearer combustion process and extending the life of the filters.

Colas Rail has also replaced two diesel forklift trucks with electric equivalents.