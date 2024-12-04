Show Fullscreen

UK: High Speed 2 project promoter HS2 Ltd has selected Costain for the Tunnel & Lineside Mechanical & Electrical Systems contract. This covers the design, supply, installation and commissioning of M&E services within the tunnels including ventilation systems, as well as low voltage power services and distribution on the open sections of the line.

The contract runs for seven years from Q1 2025, with the option for extensions, and is worth a minimum of £400m.

Costain said it had recently been trialling AI robotics technology to automate tunnel installation works, with real-time digital assurance at the point of installation.

‘Our teams will draw on their experience and expertise in delivering world-class M&E systems, for example on Crossrail, and will use the latest technology to drive efficiency’, said Costain CEO Alex Vaughan on December 4.