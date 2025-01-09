Show Fullscreen

UK: Project promoter HS2 Ltd has let contracts for the supply of signalling and train control systems for the high speed line between London and the West Midlands.

The package announced by winning bidder Siemens Mobility on January 9 will see the company install automatic train operation over ETCS Level 2 on the 225 km route due to open by the end of 2033.

The supplier said this would be the first implementation of ATO over ETCS Level 2 on a high speed line to offer attended semi-automated operations at Grade of Automation 2.

Central Japan Railway has previously announced plans for GoA2 operation on its Tokaido Shinkansen from 2028 using national technology.

The equipment to be fitted on HS2 will improve capacity, punctuality and energy efficiency, according to Siemens Mobility. The contract covers technical support services for at least 15 years.

Siemens has also been awarded an Engineering Management System contract covering supply of real-time control and monitoring of railway equipment using SCADA technology. This includes technical support services lasting at least 15 years.

It will also supply an Operational Telecommunications & Security System for the route, including at least eight years of maintenance. This will provide GSM-R secure communications between drivers along the route and the control centre, and it will feature passive provision for upgrading to the emerging Future Railway Mobile Communication System standards.

In a previously reported agreement, Siemens and Costain have been jointly awarded the HS2 High Voltage Rail Systems Power Supply design and build contract, covering connections from the National Grid to the route. This will be followed by a separate seven-year maintenance contract.

In total, Siemens Mobility reports that these four contracts are worth approximately £560m including options.

Rob Morris, Joint CEO for Siemens Mobility UK & Ireland, said that ‘HS2 is going to transform rail travel in Britain, and we’re delighted to be playing a key part in delivering it. Our work for HS2 will help in sustaining British jobs and skills from our UK based workforce, and in our 2 500 strong supply chain.

‘We’re already committed to investing £100m in a brand-new digital engineering, manufacturing and research and development centre in Chippenham which will now play a key role in delivering HS2.