UK: Managing Director Tom Joyner left CrossCountry with immediate effect on February 15.

A spokesperson for CrossCountry’s parent company Arriva UK Trains told Rail Business UK that ‘we can confirm that Tom Joyner has left CrossCounty to pursue other opportunities. We thank Tom for his efforts whilst at CrossCountry.’

Joyner had been Managing Director since June 2019, and was previously Managing Director of Arriva Trains Wales.

The search for a successor is now underway, with Julian Edwards and Scott Maynard sharing the role of Managing Director on an interim basis while a permanent appointment is sought.