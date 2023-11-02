Show Fullscreen

UK: Alstom is to continue to service and maintain the CrossCountry Voyager and Super Voyager trainsets until 2031 under a €950m eight-year extension to its existing train services agreement.

The extension announced on November 2 covers 34 Class 220 Voyager and 24 Class 221 Super Voyager Bombardier-built 200 km/h inter-city diesel-electric multiple-units, plus a further seven Voyagers which will move to CrossCountry when they are released by Avanti West Coast.

It includes all preventative and corrective maintenance, required overhaul activities, daily and periodic cleaning and servicing, support including a 24/7 telephone help line, depot management, shunting and obsolescence monitoring and management.

The work will be undertaken at the Central Rivers depot.

Alstom said there would be a ‘strong focus on robust fleet performance’, including collaboration with CrossCountry and leasing company Beacon Rail to identify optimisation and improvement initiatives.

An intelligent engine stop start system will be installed to reduce in fuel usage, emissions and operational costs. Other fuel saving measures will build on weight reduction initiatives.

‘Improving the onboard experience is critical to ensuring our customers view us as a long-distance operator of choice’, said CrossCountry Managing Director Tom Joyner.