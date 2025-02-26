Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for Wales has returned to service the first of six Class 153 single-car diesel multiple-units which are being refurbished to carry bicycles.

The others will enter service by the summer, operating on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

The refurbishment was undertaken by Chrysalis Rail at Landore depot in Swansea. Some of the seats have been removed to increase the number of bike spaces from two to 10, and to provide room for tandems.

Show Fullscreen

The vehicles will be coupled to a standard Class 153 with an accessible toilet and space for a further two bikes, providing a total of 108 seats and space for 12 bikes per train. However, until the full fleet is deployed only two bikes are being carried, in line with other TfW Rail services.

Show Fullscreen

‘It’s a fantastic example of upcycling, taking an older train and refurbishing it for a new purpose to help more people get out and use their bikes to enjoy some of the best countryside Wales and England has to offer’, said Transport for Wales Project Manager Matthew Payn on February 25.

In 2021 ScotRail launched Highland Explorer-branded ‘Active Travel’ DMU cars converted from Class 153 vehicles on the West Highland Line. These have 24 seats and space for bicycles, skis and other large sports equipment.