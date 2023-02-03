Nick Kingsley
Nick Kingsley is Executive Editor at Railway Gazette Group
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 20 8652 5204
- Mobile:
- +44 (0) 7585 606 915
- Email:
- nick.kingsley@railwaygazette.com
- Website:
- www.linkedin.com/in/nick-kingsley-25696129/
- In depth
Comment: Stations really matter
The opening on January 25 of Long Island Rail Road’s deep-level hub at Grand Central Madison in New York encapsulates the challenges facing station developers, who must balance urban regeneration objectives with operational improvements to rail services. This is no simple task, argues our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley.
- Rail Business UK
Global Centre of Rail Excellence promoters confident as investment search ramps up
Rail Business UK visits the future site of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence in South Wales, as promoter GCRE Ltd steps up its search to find an outside investor able to attract £330m in funding to fulfil its vision. Nick Kingsley reports.
- In depth
Track Technology: Modular elements could offer cheaper and more flexible slab trackform
Field trials are expected to start near Marseille in the coming months of a lower-cost modular slab trackform developed by Systra and construction group Stradal as a potential replacement for conventional ballasted track. Technical consultant Jean-Claude Zabée explains the concept to Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Australia: Bankstown Line conversion takes shape
Work is forging ahead to convert a 13 km section of the Sydney Trains suburban network to form part of the city’s automated metro. Nick Kingsley asked Sydney Metro Project Director Hugh Lawson to explain.
- In depth
Comment: Transport back on the climate agenda
The recent COP27 climate summit in Egypt received a broadly underwhelming response, but for the rail and public transport sectors at least, there were signs of hope that the mobility transition is edging back on to the global climate agenda after being largely absent at COP26 in Glasgow last year.
- In depth
Interview: Rail can address Europe’s societal challenges
From tensions with Russia to the climate emergency, rail has a role to play at the heart of Europe’s response to the biggest questions of the age, believes CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola. But he tells Nick Kingsley that more investment is needed to boost both capacity and capability.
- In depth
Comment: Taking the pulse in Berlin
The global rail sector gathered in Berlin in September for InnoTrans for the first time in four years, in what the organisers termed ‘a spirit of optimism’. Our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley reflects on the week and the mood among the supply chain as the industry grapples with an era of macro-level instability.
- In depth
Eastern Europe: War and supply chain turmoil put rail growth at risk
A deal which closed in January to create a joint venture with Slovenia’s state railway to run the SŽ-Tovorni Promet freight business is the latest in a series of expansionist moves by Czech private operator EP Logistics International. But future growth is under threat as the market outlook worsens, Executive Director Zbigniew Klepacki explains to Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Smart Stations: Modular approach reshapes fit-out process
London’s Elizabeth Line and Brisbane’s Cross-River Rail Link are two major schemes where station design and fit-out is being influenced by trends towards modularity, repeatability and off-site production, as Julian Maynard of Maynard Design Group explains to Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Comment: Energy efficiency at all costs
As an energy crisis looms for many of the world’s railways, our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley asks whether lessons can be learnt from the 1970s oil crisis, and urges the industry to redouble its efforts in maximising its energy efficiency.
- In depth
USA: Attracting shippers to freight rail
AAR subsidiary Railinc has developed an intuitive software platform aimed at making it easier for freight shippers to choose rail over other modes, as Product Manager Danny Dever explains to Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Comment: No time to delay
The rail industry is emerging from the pandemic facing an urgent need to prioritise investment and ensure tangible operational, productivity and technological benefits are delivered within the next five years, argues our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Interview: Iryo targets a 30% share
Ahead of the launch of its Iryo-branded high speed service in Spain later this year, we ask ILSA Chief Executive Simone Gorini to outline his vision for the Trenitalia-backed entrant to the high speed market.
- In depth
Comment: Wiring advocates push back
Following much focus in recent months about the role that alternative traction technology such as batteries and hydrogen fuel cells could play in decarbonising railways, there are welcome signs that the rail industry is increasing the pressure to deploy more conventional overhead electrification, suggests our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Comment: The politics of infrastructure
Rising geopolitical complexity around the world raises a challenge that policymakers and railway planners will have to overcome if ambitions for modal shift to rail are to be realised in the years ahead, argues our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Comment: Automated reality
Automation of main line trains is slowly becoming a commercial reality, having been long established in the urban rail sector. However, mass adoption of driverless technology on mixed traffic railways still seems a long way off, with interim technology such as C-DAS offering many benefits in the meantime.
- In depth
Comment: Modal shift still key to rail’s green agenda
In the transport sector, the urge to decarbonise is manifesting itself in an increasingly frenetic push for the roll-out of hydrogen fuel cell and battery technology to replace internal combustion in everything from cars to small aircraft. These offer significant potential for decarbonising rail too, but should not be prioritised over the need to deliver modal shift from more polluting forms of mobility, argues our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Interview: Alternative traction can deliver decarbonisation in Europe
Alstom’s decision to focus on ‘net zero’-compliant traction technology as long ago as 2014 is firmly bearing fruit in Europe, the company’s Vice-President for Regional Rolling Stock Brahim Soua* tells Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
Comment: Balancing survival and ambition
Rail and metro operators face a delicate task of managing short term financial imperatives relating to the pandemic while also positioning themselves to capitalise on longer term megatrends favouring the sector, argues Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.
- In depth
UK: HS2 progress overshadowed by coronavirus and controversy
While construction of HS2’s initial phase between London and the West Midlands is forging ahead despite local protests, completion of the 540 km ‘Y network’ as originally outlined in 2010 now appears much less certain. Nick Kingsley reports.