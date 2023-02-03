Nick Kingsley

Nick Kingsley

Nick Kingsley is Executive Editor at Railway Gazette Group

Contact info

Tel:
+44 (0) 20 8652 5204
Mobile:
+44 (0) 7585 606 915
Email:
nick.kingsley@railwaygazette.com
Website:
www.linkedin.com/in/nick-kingsley-25696129/
  • Infografía-estación-Valencia-Joaquín-Sorolla_interior_andenes-2
    In depth

    Comment: Stations really matter

    2023-02-03T09:00:00

    The opening on January 25 of Long Island Rail Road’s deep-level hub at Grand Central Madison in New York encapsulates the challenges facing station developers, who must balance urban regeneration objectives with operational improvements to rail services. This is no simple task, argues our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • Global Centre for Rail Excellence
    Rail Business UK

    Global Centre of Rail Excellence promoters confident as investment search ramps up

    2023-01-27T08:00:00

    Rail Business UK visits the future site of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence in South Wales, as promoter GCRE Ltd steps up its search to find an outside investor able to attract £330m in funding to fulfil its vision. Nick Kingsley reports.

  • additional picture_slab track in tunnel
    In depth

    Track Technology: Modular elements could offer cheaper and more flexible slab trackform

    2023-01-11T14:00:00

    Field trials are expected to start near Marseille in the coming months of a lower-cost modular slab trackform developed by Systra and construction group Stradal as a potential replacement for conventional ballasted track. Technical consultant Jean-Claude Zabée explains the concept to Nick Kingsley.

  • 210629_Canterbury_025
    In depth

    Australia: Bankstown Line conversion takes shape

    2022-12-19T15:00:00

    Work is forging ahead to convert a 13 km section of the Sydney Trains suburban network to form part of the city’s automated metro. Nick Kingsley  asked Sydney Metro Project Director Hugh Lawson  to explain.

  • shutterstock_editorial_13639454a
    In depth

    Comment: Transport back on the climate agenda

    2022-12-01T09:30:00

    The recent COP27 climate summit in Egypt received a broadly underwhelming response, but for the rail and public transport sectors at least, there were signs of hope that the mobility transition is edging back on to the global climate agenda after being largely absent at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

  • Deutsche-Bahn-in-the-coronavirus-pandemic-(Photo-DB)-(1)
    In depth

    Interview: Rail can address Europe’s societal challenges

    2022-11-24T10:30:00

    From tensions with Russia to the climate emergency, rail has a role to play at the heart of Europe’s response to the biggest questions of the age, believes CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola. But he tells Nick Kingsley that more investment is needed to boost both capacity and capability.

  • IMG_9982
    In depth

    Comment: Taking the pulse in Berlin

    2022-11-07T14:00:00

    The global rail sector gathered in Berlin in September for InnoTrans for the first time in four years, in what the organisers termed ‘a spirit of optimism’. Our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley reflects on the week and the mood among the supply chain as the industry grapples with an era of macro-level instability.

  • SZ_541_108_Pivka_TB
    In depth

    Eastern Europe: War and supply chain turmoil put rail growth at risk

    2022-10-18T12:30:00

    A deal which closed in January to create a joint venture with Slovenia’s state railway to run the SŽ-Tovorni Promet freight business is the latest in a series of expansionist moves by Czech private operator EP Logistics International. But future growth is under threat as the market outlook worsens, Executive Director Zbigniew Klepacki explains to Nick Kingsley.

  • ElizLine_Station-platform-prototype
    In depth

    Smart Stations: Modular approach reshapes fit-out process

    2022-10-06T13:00:00

    London’s Elizabeth Line and Brisbane’s Cross-River Rail Link are two major schemes where station design and fit-out is being influenced by trends towards modularity, repeatability and off-site production, as Julian Maynard of Maynard Design Group explains to Nick Kingsley.

  • signalling_-electrification-and-digital-traffic-controlr_Romania_Alstom_SULYOK-IMAGING-
    In depth

    Comment: Energy efficiency at all costs

    2022-10-05T10:37:00

    As an energy crisis looms for many of the world’s railways, our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley asks whether lessons can be learnt from the 1970s oil crisis, and urges the industry to redouble its efforts in maximising its energy efficiency.

  • SMV-Betteravia,-CA---7-21-17--Lustig-(2)
    In depth

    USA: Attracting shippers to freight rail

    2022-08-24T13:28:00

    AAR subsidiary Railinc has developed an intuitive software platform aimed at making it easier for freight shippers to choose rail over other modes, as Product Manager Danny Dever explains to Nick Kingsley.

  • PT_EM120VT_(c)-Plasser&Theurer
    In depth

    Comment: No time to delay

    2022-07-04T09:18:00

    The rail industry is emerging from the pandemic facing an urgent need to prioritise investment and ensure tangible operational, productivity and technological benefits are delivered within the next five years, argues our Executive Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • es-Iryo-branded-ILSA-ETR1000-credit-Iryo
    In depth

    Interview: Iryo targets a 30% share

    2022-04-21T08:00:00

    Ahead of the launch of its Iryo-branded high speed service in Spain later this year, we ask ILSA Chief Executive Simone Gorini to outline his vision for the Trenitalia-backed entrant to the high speed market.

  • Moveable-overhead-Wellingborough-wagons
    In depth

    Comment: Wiring advocates push back

    2022-04-07T13:30:00

    Following much focus in recent months about the role that alternative traction technology such as batteries and hydrogen fuel cells could play in decarbonising railways, there are welcome signs that the rail industry is increasing the pressure to deploy more conventional overhead electrification, suggests our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • ke-madaraka-express-viaduct-krc
    In depth

    Comment: The politics of infrastructure

    2022-01-13T10:03:00

    Rising geopolitical complexity around the world raises a challenge that policymakers and railway planners will have to overcome if ambitions for modal shift to rail are to be realised in the years ahead, argues our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • de-hamburg-sbahn-train-bergedorf
    In depth

    Comment: Automated reality

    2021-11-01T06:00:00

    Automation of main line trains is slowly becoming a commercial reality, having been long established in the urban rail sector. However, mass adoption of driverless technology on mixed traffic railways still seems a long way off, with interim technology such as C-DAS offering many benefits in the meantime. 

  • Birmingham New Street signal and platform (Network Rail)
    In depth

    Comment: Modal shift still key to rail’s green agenda

    2021-07-28T05:08:00

    In the transport sector, the urge to decarbonise is manifesting itself in an increasingly frenetic push for the roll-out of hydrogen fuel cell and battery technology to replace internal combustion in everything from cars to small aircraft. These offer significant potential for decarbonising rail too, but should not be prioritised over the need to deliver modal shift from more polluting forms of mobility, argues our Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • Coradia Polyvalent H2_Copyright Alstom Design_Styling5
    In depth

    Interview: Alternative traction can deliver decarbonisation in Europe

    2021-07-26T07:00:00

    Alstom’s decision to focus on ‘net zero’-compliant traction technology as long ago as 2014 is firmly bearing fruit in Europe, the company’s Vice-President for Regional Rolling Stock Brahim Soua* tells Nick Kingsley.

  • fr-paris rer line a
    In depth

    Comment: Balancing survival and ambition

    2021-05-18T13:45:00

    Rail and metro operators face a delicate task of managing short term financial imperatives relating to the pandemic while also positioning themselves to capitalise on longer term megatrends favouring the sector, argues Managing Editor Nick Kingsley.

  • 2021-04-13 Aggregate train at Claydon HS2 compound and start of EWR bridge over HS2 Phil Marsh 189
    In depth

    UK: HS2 progress overshadowed by coronavirus and controversy

    2021-05-06T09:52:00

    While construction of HS2’s initial phase between London and the West Midlands is forging ahead despite local protests, completion of the 540 km ‘Y network’ as originally outlined in 2010 now appears much less certain. Nick Kingsley reports.

