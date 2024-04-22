Show Fullscreen

UK: Doopee Doo is working with Transport for Wales to roll out a reward scheme which is designed to encourage people to explore by train and to incentivise support for local businesses.

Passengers can visit selected destinations to received rewards through an app. Themed packages are planned, such as Welsh castles, with deployment staring in Caerphilly. The rewards can be used to obtain discounts at local businesses such as independent coffee shops.

Doopee Doo told Rail Business UK that trials have found that participating businesses benefit from good opportunities for upselling to visitors, as well as attracting new customers who might not know about them and could come back in the future.