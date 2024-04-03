Show Fullscreen

UK: The Railway Industry Association has published a ‘fresh blueprint’ for ticketing reform, saying a focus on customer experience and boosting ridership could drive revenue growth without needing to increase fares.

The Destination: Revenue Growth report based on input from RIA’s members was launched by Innovation Director Milda Manomaityte at the association’s Innovation Conference in Newport on March 27.

It sets out four key requests:

a stable vision for the future of ticket retailing which balances national and regional interests and the private and public sectors. ‘We know how much the railway industry is in a time of uncertainty right now but we need a stable national vision’, said Manomaityte. ‘Without it, it is impossible to plan for the future and to invest in innovation’;

interfaces between different ticketing systems and across modes need to be standardised in a way which both allows interoperability and enables innovation. ‘There are a lot of interesting pilots happening right now’, said Manomaityte. ‘However we need to make sure that these systems and pockets of innovation can align with each other’;

there should be a level playing field for all, including access to all core data, fares, and features, to create an environment supportive of rail retailers and one which encourages competition and innovation. ‘Currently we all know that it’s complicated and confusing, but everybody who sells tickets needs to have access to the same fares and same data’, said Manomaityte. ‘So the customer can have a consistent level of experience and pricing whenever they buy the tickets’;

a clear contracting framework should be established to attract new entrants and fosters collaboration.

Manomaityte said ‘we are starting the conversation about the need to ensure that the future of railway ticketing technologies is aligned with our goal to improve customer experience’, and called on RIA members to submit case studies.

‘Providing better, simplified fares and ticketing, rooted in the principles of trust and value, are vital to driving net revenue growth and customer satisfaction’, she said.

‘We hope rail policy makers, stakeholders and all those in the railway industry with an interest in fares and ticketing, find this report a useful contribution to the debate on how we can boost revenues and rebuild trust in rail in the future.’