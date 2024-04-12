Show Fullscreen

UK: Beth West is to step down as CEO of Oxford – Cambridge railway corridor project promoter East West Railway Co when her contract ends.

She will remain as interim CEO until the end of May, and she will be available to support the transition to a new permanent CEO until the end of July.

On April 10 EWR Co said ‘with the company now on a firm footing and about to embark into its next phase at the launch of statutory consultation, Beth has — after much reflection — decided the time is right to move on at the end of her contract to pursue new opportunities.’

West said that ‘we now have clear government support, a real focus on what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and who we’re building it for. As the company moves into a new phase, I’ve reflected that now is the time for me to move on, with EWR Co ready for the future whilst I’m ready for a new challenge.’