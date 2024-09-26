UK: Northern and TransPennine Express are to reduce all fares between stations on the lines from Hull to Scarborough and Selby from September 29 to December 21 in an effort to attract more passengers.

All return tickets are being reduced by 20%, and single tickets will not cost more than 60% of the price of a return. Season tickets will also be reduced by 20% in an attempt to encourage people to switch their commute from road to rail for the long term.

‘We have the capacity on our trains to move many more people about the region than we currently are – and this temporary price reduction is important to see if we can convince people to make the switch from road to rail’, said Kerry Peters, Regional Director for Northern, on September 26.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, Hull City Council portfolio holder for transport, said ’the council has been working very closely with our local rail operators to bring forward initiatives, such as this one, that will provide real and tangible benefits for our residents, businesses and communities.

’By reducing the cost of rail travel on these routes, we anticipate that more people will consider using the train, whether it be for their daily commute or for leisure travel.

‘The trial will also help the council deliver on a number of priorities, identified by our residents, set out in our community plan, including responding to the climate emergency and delivering economic growth that works for all.’