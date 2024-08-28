Show Fullscreen

UK: Pay-as-you-go travel using a contactless bank card or device is to go live at a further 47 c2c, London Northwestern Railway, Southeastern and South Western Railway stations from September 22.

This will not impact existing ticketing options or the availability of traditional season tickets, and passengers will be able to continue to use barcode and paper tickets.

‘Customers have told us they want fares that reflect their needs and are simple to use’, Rail Delivery Group CEO Jacqueline Starr said when the roll-out date was confirmed on August 27.

‘Pay-as-you-go technology empowers customers by ensuring they always get the right ticket at the right price, making it easier than ever to pay and travel seamlessly. We are committed to developing a simpler and better-value fare system that not only meets our customers’ expectations but also supports the long-term growth of rail travel and enhances the overall customer experience.’

Southeastern’s Commercial Director Alicia Andrews said ’the ability to simply tap in and out has been widely available in London for many years and customers have found it easy to use and appreciate the simplicity of the fares and the convenience of the daily and weekly caps’.

c2c said the addition of 15 more of its stations means it will be ’the only National Rail train operator in the country to offer this payment option across its entire network’. Managing Director Rob Mullen said ’giving customers greater choice, flexibility and simple and easy to understand ticketing and payment options will make travelling with c2c quicker, more convenient and easier than ever before’.

RDG said it is also supporting planned pay-as-you-go pilot schemes across different modes of transport in Greater Manchester and West Midlands as part of devolution deals.

Additional stations with pay-as- you-go fares from September 22