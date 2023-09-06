Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail’s Eastern Region has started work on a £33m project to stabilise a 1 km section of the East Coast Main Line in County Durham.

NR has been monitoring an active landslip at Browney Curve, around 5 km south of Durham, in order to ensure that the ECML remains safe to operate. It is now embarking on a ground reinforcement project to stabilise the area as a permanent solution.

Expected to be completed by autumn 2024, the project will include the widening of the 150-year-old embankment and the installation of reinforced concrete piles, as well as drainage improvements and tree planting to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall.

‘This is a really big and complex piece of work’, explained NR’s Lead Portfolio Manager Tom Grainger on September 5. ‘The reinforcement work at Browney Curve is essential in continuing to deliver reliable journeys for our passengers on a more resilient railway. The work has been carefully planned to avoid disruption to passengers using the East Coast Main Line.’