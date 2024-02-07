Show Fullscreen

UK: The GreenSpeed connected driver advisory system supplied by Thales company Cubris is to be deployed on London’s Elizabeth Line this year.

GreenSpeed will be integrated with existing operational systems, and will use trackside data for onboard calculations to provide real-time advice on when drivers should accelerate, cruise and coast. This aims to assist drivers with keeping to the timetable in the most energy-efficient manner and to reduce wear on the trains.

Manufacturer Alstom is to undertake deployment across the fleet of 70 Class 345 Aventra electric multiple-units in collaboration with Transport for London and operator MTR Elizabeth line.

‘The UK is a key market for Cubris, and we are looking forward to providing our services for many years to come’, said the Danish company’s Managing Director Claus Vendelsø-Nielsen on February 1.