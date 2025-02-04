Show Fullscreen

UK: In late spring the Rail Safety & Standards Board is to launch an enhanced version of a toolkit designed to reduce the risk of trains passing a signal at danger.

Originally launched in 2019, the Red Aspect Approaches to Signals toolkit uses signal status and train movement data to provide insights into how often and where trains are approaching red signals.

The updated RAATS will have improved functionality, linking its outputs with industry performance data and increasing its geographical coverage to 70% of the network.

Users will be able to view and investigate red signal approaches for specific journeys and understand them in the context of relevant performance.

‘Our new tool will help Network Rail and train operators analyse specific train service and performance data and modify timetables to reduce the number of trains being scheduled to approach red signals’, said Chris Knowles, RSSB’s Director of System Safety & Health, on January 27. ‘The enhanced RAATS tool will make a significant contribution to reducing SPAD risk — leading to improved safety and higher railway performance.’