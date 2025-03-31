Show Fullscreen

UK: An independent report has found that additional capacity could be provided at the Temple Mills depot in London to support plans for new cross-Channel passenger services. However incumbent operator Eurostar says the suggested options would not provide sufficient capacity to support even one operator’s plans without significant investment.

So far Evolyn, Virgin and Gemini Trains have put forward serious proposals to launch new cross-Channel services. The would-be operators will need maintenance facilities in the UK, and Temple Mills is the only depot connected to the Channel Tunnel high speed line and capable of accommodating rolling stock built to a larger European loading gauge.

The depot is regulated under the Railways Act 1993, which enables industry regulator Office of Rail & Road to require the manager — Eurostar — to provide other operators with access.

In response to the interest in launching new services, ORR commissioned IPEX Consulting to study capacity at the depot. Its report published on March 31 says that there is some available capacity for more trains to be stabled, serviced and maintained without any changes to current operational practices. Further capacity may be delivered through changes to operational and maintenance arrangements at the depot, as well as possible alterations to infrastructure; the report sets out some options.

ORR has invited stakeholders to provide feedback on its initial findings by April 28. This will inform its final conclusions.

Almost full

Eurostar said the report ‘confirms what Eurostar has said all along: the Temple Mills depot is effectively almost full’.

It said the options to create extra capacity presented in the report ‘would not be enough to accommodate the stated ambitions of any single operator’, and significant investment would be needed to support new operators’ ambitions.

Eurostar said it would be willing to invest in new maintenance capacity, and ‘other operators should consider investing in the system as well’.

It said ‘we welcome the opportunity for discussion with government and the regulator to create an ambitious framework to unlock this private investment and deliver the economic growth, stronger connections and sustainable contribution which this historic moment for international rail travel promises to deliver.’

New operators would also need to secure access to continental depots; Eurostar currently uses SNCF’s Le Landy depot in Paris and SNCB’s Brussels Forest facility.

Green signal for competition

Potential operator Gemini Trains said ‘we look forward to engaging with ORR officials during the consultation and will be responding in detail. We are convinced that our service offering will provide competition to Eurostar, with benefits to all passengers, and that our compelling business plan will persuade the ORR to allocate capacity at Temple Mills depot to Gemini Trains.’

Virgin said the report is ‘a green signal for competition’. It said ‘there are no more major hurdles to overcome, and Virgin is ready to take up the challenge, given its award-winning experience in the train industry and track-record for building globally successful travel brands. We expect to be able to make an announcement very soon.’