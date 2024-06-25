Show Fullscreen

UK: Night train operator Caledonian Sleeper has worked with digital agency Flipside to make its Sleeper.scot website more user-friendly.

Matterport’s 360 technology has been used to provide virtual tours of the trains, and Recite Me has enhanced the site’s accessibility with customisable background colour, font style, size and language. There is also a dedicated page for business travellers.

‘For train operators, a website must be more than just functional; it should serve as a seamless gateway to the travel experience’, said Flipside Managing Director Barney Evison on June 19. ‘We focused on highlighting the service’s unique travel benefits while delivering a smooth and engaging online experience.’