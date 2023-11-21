Show Fullscreen

UK: There is a ‘strong strategic case’ for reinstating passenger services to Wisbech, but the ‘art of the possible’ will be key, Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority has said following a meeting with Network Rail to discuss an ongoing study of options.

The Combined Authority has commissioned Network Rail to produce a report on possible rail provision, which could include a shuttle service to March.

Four baseline options are being considered:

conventional rail;

tram-train;

light rail;

very light rail.

Network Rail’s Engineering Services team is working with its Light Rail Team to identify the infrastructure that would be required and produce a strategic option appraisal report with costs and economic analysis.

A final report will provide a balanced appraisal of all rail-borne options based on stakeholder aspirations, cost, planning and economic considerations. This will enable the Combined Authority to decide which to pursue for further business case development.

On November 17 Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said he was ’determined to see Wisbech get the transport connections a historic market town of this importance needs and deserves.

‘It is right that Network Rail looks at all the options available — Wisbech needs whatever works best, a modern solution that can equip it for the future and serve residents and visitors with the links they can rely on.’