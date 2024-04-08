Show Fullscreen

UK: Cambridgeshire County Council has called tenders for an estimated £35m design and build contract for the relocation of Waterbeach station to a new site further to the north.

This would support the Waterbeach New Town development of 4 500 homes. Opening is now envisaged for 2026.

The replacement station would have two platforms, an accessible footbridge, a 200-space car park, taxi and bus drop-off, cycle storage and a new access road from Cody Road. The 24-month scheme would include the demolition of the existing station.

Preliminary designs have been completed by WSP. SLC is acting as project manager and client representative on behalf of the Greater Cambridge Partnership, Volker Fitzpatrick is undertaking early contractor involvement activities, and Network Certification Body is providing independent assessment services.