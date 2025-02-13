Show Fullscreen

UK: DB Cargo UK’s breakdown and recovery teams have taken delivery of 10 Iveco vans as a permanent replacement for road-rail vehicles taken out of service in 2023.

The 7 tonne vans carry heavy-lifting and other equipment and have been adapted to ensure recovery teams will be able to access the remotest regions of the network.

DB Cargo UK said it is the leading provider of breakdown and recovery services to Britain’s rail industry. Its teams based at Toton, Wigan, Millerhill, Newport and Hoo Junction respond to more than 140 incidents a year ranging from minor derailments to major accidents.

‘The Bruff road-rail vehicles were built for us back in 1999 and have served us well over the years but the requirement to put them on the tracks when responding to incidents has greatly reduced. They will now be disposed of’, said Head of Asset Management & Maintenance Jon Harman on February 11.

‘The equipment we use to recover locomotives and wagons has also become more compact and mobile, which means it’s easier to transport and these new vans are more than capable of delivering what we need on a day-to-day basis.’