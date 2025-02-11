Show Fullscreen

UK: King Charles III has awarded DB Cargo UK a new warrant for the operation and maintenance of the royal train.

The royal cypher will be updated on locomotives 67006 ‘Royal Sovereign’ and 67005 ‘Queen’s Messenger’, which will be renamed ‘King’s Messenger’.

A royal warrant of appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household. They do not provide their services for free, and all transactions are on a commercial basis.

The Doncaster-based freight operator has held a warrant since privatisation, previously awarded by Queen Elizabeth II.

‘This is a tremendous honour for the company which comes with huge responsibility as we are trusted to safely carry senior members of the royal family across the UK rail network’, said Chief Executive Andrea Rossi on February 10.

’There’s always a great sense of occasion when the royal train is seen out on the main line network, a sight we hope to see more frequently in the years to come, particularly with His Majesty’s focus on promoting sustainability and the environment.’