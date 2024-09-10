Show Fullscreen

UK: Freightliner has launched its ECO90 booking service which enables customers of any size to reduce their carbon emissions by sending as little as one container on trains powered by alternative fuels.

The trains currently use hydrotreated vegetable oil, and Freightliner told Rail Business UK that other options could be available in the future, A certificate confirms that the fuel is fully traceable and from sustainable sources, and a Scope 3 carbon emissions report is provided.

‘We are incredibly proud to be the first in the market to launch our ECO90 service, which gives customers complete flexibility when it comes to moving goods sustainability’, said Freightliner CEO Tim Shoveller on September 2.

’We already know rail is the most sustainable form of freight transportation, reducing carbon emissions by up to 76% when compared to road, but we don’t want to just stop there. We want to give our customers the most sustainable options in the market and today we are doing just that by offering up to a 90% carbon saving on one single container rail movement with our ECO90 service.’