UK: A free Demystifying Rail Freight workshop being organised by Logistics UK and the Great British Railways Transition Team aims to provide organisations with practical insights into how they can incorporate rail into their overall freight strategy.

‘It is well known that rail freight excels in industries such as manufacturing and construction, but it can play a significant role for all sectors’, said Logistics UK Senior Policy Advisor for Rail, Ellis Shelton. ‘The challenge for many organisations is knowing where to start, and Demystifying Rail Freight will give participants a foundational understanding and the practical steps to take to support the movement of goods onto rail.’

The event will be held at London Waterloo station on February 27.