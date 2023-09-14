Show Fullscreen

UK: Patrick Verwer has been appointed Rail CEO at international rail and bus operator The Go-Ahead Group from the end of November. Angie Doll will succeed him as CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway, which Go-Ahead operates though a 65:35 joint venture with Keolis.

Verwer will oversee the group’s rail development in the UK, Germany and Norway, including plans to expand in the light rail sector under its Next Billion Journeys strategy.

Doll has been Chief Operating Officer of GTR since October 2021, having joined the rail industry in 1999 as station manager in Brighton and holding a series of senior passenger delivery and strategic positions at Go-Ahead companies. She has won the Rail Business Award for Diversity as Managing Director of Southern & Gatwick Express, and is a champion for youth employability.

‘She has excelled in every role she’s held at Go-Ahead and she is the ideal person to steer GTR to its next phase of growth’, said Group CEO Christian Schreyer on September 14.