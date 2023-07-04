Show Fullscreen

UK: Great Western Railway is undertaking a four-month trial of technology company Whoosh’s journey dashboard, which enables passengers to see real-time information for the train they are on and for any station.

The system is being trialled on three trainsets and also at Patchway and Newton Abbot stations.

Passengers scan bespoke station and at-seat QR codes to access relevant travel information, featuring station info, onward journey planning and Welsh language options.

Whoosh’s patented Tell Us functionality also enables contextualised fault reporting by passengers and staff.

Whoosh founder and CEO Edmund Caldecott said the system would enable passengers to access real-time information at stations which lack screens, as users ’can simply scan the QR code and get all the CIS information they need, and more besides, at a fraction of the cost to the operator’.