UK: London Overground operator Arriva Rail London has completed a heritage restoration project at Bruce Grove station, funded by Transport for London.

TfL initially asked ARL to repair and replace deteriorating assets. As the work progressed, the project team identified the opportunity to revive historic features.

ARL undertook the project with Haringey Council, Network Rail, ArchCo and the Railway Heritage Trust.

The work included new floors with waterproof tongue-and-groove floorboards which allow for expansion in different weather. Disused rooms have been renovated to create a community space, waiting room, staff mess room and maintenance storage facility.

A £35 000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust funded the installation of fireplaces and electric radiators in cast iron, handcrafted reproduction benches, gothic arched doors and vintage-style coving.

The platform canopies have been restored, along with the ivory-and-green colours of the Great Eastern Railway which originally built the station in 1872.

‘The station improvements were made sympathetically to ensure the charm of the station is retained whilst ensuring it is fit for the future for many years to come’, said Rory O’Neill, TfL’s General Manager for London Overground, on January 26.