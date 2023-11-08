Show Fullscreen

UK: Following further negotiations between Rail Delivery Group and the RMT trade union, a memorandum of understanding has been developed which could see an end to the long-running industrial dispute.

The MoU announced on November 8 sets out a process for a mutually agreed way forward, including a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.

It will now be put to RMT members at each of the 14 train operating companies involved, with voting closing on November 30.

If accepted, it would terminate the national dispute mandate, pausing industrial action over Christmas and into spring 2024, while allowing negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at train operating company level through the established collective bargaining structures.

RMT said the discussions would be aimed at addressing the companies’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers, as well as unlocking further increases for staff.

The overall funding envelope remains the same as proposed in February.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said ‘the Rail Delivery Group’s offer guarantees no compulsory redundancies and a fair pay rise, while ensuring we can take forward much-needed reform to secure the future of our railways. We hope RMT members will recognise the benefits, accept this offer and put an end to the RMT’s industrial action.’

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said ’this is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from RDG’.