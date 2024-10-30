Show Fullscreen

UK: The House of Commons has formally appointed the membership of the Transport Committee, which scrutinises the Department for Transport and investigates matters of public concern where there is a need for accountability through parliament.

Name Party Ruth Cadbury MP [Chair] Labour Steff Aquarone MP Liberal Democrats Dr Scott Arthur MP Labour Catherine Atkinson MP Labour Elsie Blundell MP Labour Olly Glover MP Liberal Democrats Katie Lam MP Conservative Alex Mayer MP Labour Baggy Shanker MP Labour Rebecca Smith Conservative Laurence Turner Labour

Party seat allocations across and within select committees is proportionate to the number of MPs elected at the general election, with the precise number negotiated between the party whips. Each party has its own internal processes for naming its nominations to fill its seats on committees, and individual nominees put forward by parties are then agreed in the House of Commons.

Ruth Cadbury had been elected as Chair of the Committee by all members of the House of Commons in September.