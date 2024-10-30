UK: The House of Commons has formally appointed the membership of the Transport Committee, which scrutinises the Department for Transport and investigates matters of public concern where there is a need for accountability through parliament.
|Name
|Party
|Ruth Cadbury MP [Chair]
|Labour
|Steff Aquarone MP
|Liberal Democrats
|Dr Scott Arthur MP
|Labour
|Catherine Atkinson MP
|Labour
|Elsie Blundell MP
|Labour
|Olly Glover MP
|Liberal Democrats
|Katie Lam MP
|Conservative
|Alex Mayer MP
|Labour
|Baggy Shanker MP
|Labour
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
Party seat allocations across and within select committees is proportionate to the number of MPs elected at the general election, with the precise number negotiated between the party whips. Each party has its own internal processes for naming its nominations to fill its seats on committees, and individual nominees put forward by parties are then agreed in the House of Commons.
Ruth Cadbury had been elected as Chair of the Committee by all members of the House of Commons in September.